Firefighters called to 'gas explosion' in Peterhead
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a property in Aberdeenshire following reports of a gas explosion.
Emergency services were called to North Street in Peterhead at about 20:15 on Wednesday.
Crews had extinguished the fire by 21:45 and roads in the area were closed.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were directing traffic following reports of a gas explosion.
Engineers from Scottish Gas Network (SGN) were also at the scene.