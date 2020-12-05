Man taken to hospital after gang fight in Elgin street
- Published
A 20-year-old man had to be treated in hospital after a violent late-night clash between two gangs in Moray, police have said.
The injured man was assaulted with a weapon during the fight near Aldi in Elgin town centre on Friday night.
He suffered injuries to his leg and body.
Officers believe the two groups were in a McDonald's before travelling near two miles to where the clash happened at abut 23:40.
One of the groups involved was in a grey Audi A3 and the other travelled in a silver Mercedes, according to Police Scotland who have launched an appeal for witnesses.
Sgt Alex Carle said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who captured the incident on dashcam footage to come forward."