Covid in Scotland: 'Major incident' stood down at Inchmarlo care home
- Published
A major incident was declared by health officials in charge of tackling an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus at an Aberdeenshire care home.
However the decision about Inchmarlo Care Home on Monday evening was then stood down when "extra support" - such as NHS staffing - was found.
Declaring a major incident allows options such as calling in army medical support.
It is understood there have been several deaths at the home.
NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said in a statement late on Monday night: "Earlier this evening the Incident Management Team (IMT) for Inchmarlo House Care Home took the decision to declare a major incident.
"However, following that decision we were offered extra help and support which meant that we could stand down the major incident."
Support care
The statement explained: "The extra support we will receive will allow us to continue to support the home's management team to care for the residents of the home."
The home was closed to new admissions and visitors last week.
It follows an announcement from Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman that care home residents will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from 14 December.
There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges.