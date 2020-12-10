Safety warning after man died in Fraserburgh fishing boat tank
- Published
A safety warning has been issued after a gas leak in the refrigerated tank of a fishing trawler in Fraserburgh harbour left a man dead.
William Ironside, 52, fell ill on the Sunbeam in August 2018.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said entering Sunbeam's tanks without safety precautions had become "normalised" by the crew.
This was because it had been done "without consequence" over a period of many years.
The MAIB said procedures for working in enclosed spaces needed to be "robust".
Second engineer Mr Ironside was working in the refrigerated salt water (RSW) tank, which is used for storing catch, when he collapsed on 14 August 2018.
Sunbeam was in Fraserburgh and the crew were preparing for a refit. It is believed Mr Ironside entered the tank to sweep away residual water.
When he was found, other members of the crew rushed to his aid, including three others who entered the tank, one of whom also collapsed.
The crew members in the tank were then assisted by others wearing breathing apparatus.
The MAIB said Sunbeam's RSW tanks were enclosed spaces because they had limited openings, no ventilation and were not intended for continual worker occupation.
'Critical need'
The report said it happened because the second engineer entered the tank without any of the safety precautions normally associated with such a hazard being in place, such as the atmosphere not being monitored, no plan for the work or a rescue, and he was working alone without communication.
It said: "On this occasion the atmosphere could not support life as refrigerant gas (Freon in this case) had leaked into the space through failed evaporator tubes in one of the vessel's refrigeration plants.
"It simply serves to underpin the critical need for atmosphere monitoring in enclosed spaces."
The MAIB said all work activities should be subject to risk assessment and safe systems of work.
"Working in enclosed spaces is particularly hazardous, and procedures for entering and working in them should be robust and understood", the report said.
"Similarly, rescue plans need to be put in place and rehearsed."