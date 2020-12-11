Portlethen man who raped vulnerable teenage girl jailed
- Published
A man who raped a vulnerable 14-year-old girl has been jailed for six years.
Martin Wood, of Portlethen, said the teenager had sexually assaulted him, a claim the prosecution described as an "affront to common sense".
The 35-year-old attacked the girl at a house in Aberdeen on 14 April last year.
Sentencing Wood at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Scott told him: "The damaging effect of your conduct upon your victim is profound."
Wood denied committing the offence at an earlier trial and claimed he had woken up to find the child having sex with him. He was found guilty of raping her by a unanimous verdict.
Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC told jurors: "You might think he has added grave injury to insult by suggesting he is the victim and he was sexually assaulted in his sleep."
The prosecutor said Wood's explanation was "an affront to common sense" and an outrageous attempt to try to explain away compelling evidence against him.
Sentencing Wood, Lady Scott told him: "You knew your victim was having difficulties and was vulnerable at the time, as well as being a child."
Wood is to be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.