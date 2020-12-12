Popular Aberdeen cafe set alight in 'deliberate' fire
- Published
Police say a fire at a park cafe in Aberdeen was started deliberately.
Fire crews were called to the Hazelhead Park Cafe on Friday at about 21:20.
Officers said the venue was "extensively damaged" and a social media post from the owners said it would remain closed "for the foreseeable future".
There are no reports of anyone being injured in the fire. Police have appealed for anyone who was in the park on Friday night to come forward.
Det Con Alan Gordon said: "The park is a popular place and well used by dog walkers and people out for a stroll or run.
"I would like to hear from anyone who was in the park between 19:00 and 21.20 last night who may have seen people hanging about the cafe or acting suspiciously nearby."
In a Facebook post, the owners of the cafe wrote: "It's with a heavy heart that we can confirm that there was a devastating fire at the Hazlehead Park Cafe last night.
"Thankfully nobody has been hurt, but until the extent of the damage is fully assessed, our doors will be closed for the foreseeable future."
Owners also praised the work of emergency crews, describing them as "brave" and "amazing".