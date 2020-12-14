Tribute to 'selfless' grandfather killed in A947 crash
Tribute has been paid to a "selfless" 62-year-old grandfather killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire.
Anthony Duncan - known as Web - from Turriff died in the four-vehicle collision on the A947 near Hattoncrook on Friday morning.
He was driving a VW Transporter van. A passenger, 58, was seriously injured.
Relatives said in a statement: "We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us. Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature."
They said the "loving husband, devoted dad, granda, brother and friend" would be "sorely missed by all".
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Reilly from Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Duncan at this difficult time.
"Our investigation into the crash continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the A947 on Friday morning and may have dashcam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police."
A silver Ford Focus, a black Volkswagen Golf and a white and green Mercedes truck were also involved in the crash.
The 24-year male driver of the silver Ford Focus was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The two other drivers were not hurt.