Flock of Orkney birds test positive for Avian flu
A flock of birds from a farm in Orkney has tested positive for bird flu.
The remaining birds have been culled and a 10km temporary control zone has been set up on the island of Sanday.
The controls include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure and restrictions on bird gatherings.
Scotland's Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said the risk to human health from the H5N8 Avian Influenza was very low.