Cat rescued from wheelie bin finds new home
A cat found abandoned inside a wheelie bin in Aberdeenshire has found a new home.
The Scottish SPCA revealed in September that the Persian cat - aged about 16 - was abandoned inside a box in the bin in the cemetery at Belhelvie Church in Balmedie.
After being nursed back to health, an appeal for a new home was made.
The animal charity has now revealed that Lucy is now settling in well to new surroundings.
A member of the public who was throwing away some flowers had heard the cat's cries.
The Scottish SPCA had to shave her due to the extent of her matting. She also needed most of her teeth removing due to the severity of her dental disease.
The Scottish SPCA said: "Lucy's new owners tell us that she has made their house back in to a home again after their last cat sadly passed away.
"Lucy has already rightfully claimed the sofa.
"We are thrilled that Lucy has now settled into her loving forever home with her amazing new owners in time for a very happy Christmas."