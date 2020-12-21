Preferred A96 dualling option between Huntly and Aberdeen unveiled
- Published
The preferred route for the dualling of the A96 road between Huntly and Aberdeen has been announced by Transport Scotland.
The road would take a route to the south of Inverurie.
Consultants say it would offer better value than the alternative to the north, while having less impact on homes and agricultural land.
A further round of consultation is beginning online, lasting until 15 February.
Local communities and road users are being urged to get involved.
The proposed dual carriageway is more than 22 miles (35km) long.
Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "Following detailed assessment work and consideration of feedback received throughout the design development process, we have identified a preferred option which will include improved journey time and reliability for all trunk road traffic, improve road safety and provide opportunities for active travel."