Covid in Scotland: Shetland 'set for level 4 restrictions' if cases rise
- Published
Shetland is "almost certain" to be moved into level four restrictions if a new wave of Covid infections continues, it has been warned.
Fourteen cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total to 30 within the last week.
A total of 120 people have also been asked to isolate so far.
NHS Shetland's Public Health Principal Elizabeth Robinson urged people to ensure they did everything possible to keep themselves and others safe.
Indoor visits at all of Shetland's care homes have been suspended in response to the rising number of cases
All of mainland Scotland moved into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day, with Shetland among the islands in level three.
The new confirmed cases have spread from the north mainland of Shetland to Lerwick.
The current situation is described as by far the most serious outbreak in Shetland since March.
'Virus knows no bounds'
NHS Shetland said the best way to stop the virus is to stay at home for the next two weeks - and work from home - as much as possible.
Ms Robinson said: "This is a virus that knows no bounds. It has infected many in our community during the festive season.
"This is not a time to judge or point fingers but rather for each one of us to look at our own actions and ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep ourselves and others safe.
"Should the infection rate continue it is almost certain that Shetland will be moved to level four."
She said the original source of the outbreak had not yet been confirmed.