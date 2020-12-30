Covid in Scotland: Shetland cases rise to 43
Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Shetland, bringing the total number of positive tests in the past 10 days to 43.
More than 300 people in the islands have now been asked to isolate.
Everyone who has tested positive so far is said to have had a "relatively mild" illness.
NHS Shetland has said one of the biggest challenges facing contact tracers has been inaccurate contact details left at restaurants and cafes.
It also said negative comments on social media, attacking those who had tested positive, were "unhelpful."
'Triggering more outbreaks'
Dr Susan Laidlaw, consultant in public health, said: "Blaming people won't stop it spreading. Anyone can be infected at any time but following all the guidance and minimising contact with other people will help to slow it down."
Dr Laidlaw also asked Shetlanders to celebrate Hogmanay in their own homes.
"The hosting of any kind of celebration that draws a crowd would be irresponsible and risk triggering more outbreaks like the one we are currently dealing with," she said.
NHS Shetland said the current outbreak remained very serious, and that further positive cases were likely in the coming days.
On Tuesday, it was warned that Shetland was "almost certain" to be moved into level four restrictions if the number of cases continued to rise.
Care home visits suspended
NHS Grampian confirmed the outbreak was "associated with a social event and some household transmission".
The board said it was hopeful it could bring transmission under control.
Indoor visits at all of Shetland's care homes have been suspended.
All of mainland Scotland moved into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day, with Shetland among the islands in level three.
The new confirmed cases have spread from the north mainland of Shetland to Lerwick.
The current situation is described as by far the most serious outbreak in Shetland since March.
NHS Shetland said the best way to stop the virus was to stay at home for the next two weeks - and work from home - as much as possible.