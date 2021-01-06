Former Aberdeen police inspector loses wife murder appeal
- Published
A former police inspector, jailed for at least 15 years for murdering his wife in Aberdeen, has lost a bid to have his conviction quashed.
Keith Farquharson, 60, claimed his 56-year-old wife Alice died by accident, following a struggle in bed in 2019.
The former traffic officer claimed he had put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming, but a jury found him guilty last year.
Appeal judges have ruled jurors were not misdirected by the trial judge.
Farquharson had admitted having affairs, and said his wife of 33 years - who was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School - did not trust him.
After her death he initially claimed he heard a noise while in the shower that morning, then found his wife lying in the room. He later admitted the claim was not true.
'Destroyed your family'
Detectives initially treated the death as non-suspicious, however one officer pushed for further inquiries.
The findings of a post-mortem examination led to the case being treated as murder.
Sentencing Farquharson at the High Court in Glasgow in March last year, Lady Stacey told him: "What you did has destroyed your family and taken away the trust children should have in their father."
During Wednesday's appeal, the defence team claimed jurors had been misdirected in the judge's charge.
However appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Turnbull and Lord Pentland ruled there had been no misdirection.
- Published
- 12 February 2020