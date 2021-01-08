Police review as three charged after Covid search in Aberdeen
- Published
A review is being carried out after police investigating an alleged Covid breach were involved in a scuffle in an Aberdeen house which led to three people being charged.
Footage of the incident emerged on social media.
Two women aged 18 and 48 and a man, 43, were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour.
Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has asked for a review.
Officers were responding to concern being raised by the public in the Fonthill Road area of the city late on Wednesday night.
Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Livingstone said he had asked for a review of the full circumstances to be carried out.
"As things stand at this time, I am satisfied about the legitimacy and the proportionality of the police response", he said.
Body cameras
He said officers involved were wearing body cameras so there would be a broader record of the incident.
"That will be part of due process that needs to take place", he said.
"At the outset, I commissioned John Scott QC, a leading human rights lawyer, to establish an independent advisory group to oversee and review the use of police powers.
"As a result of that, John Scott has a group that will review circumstances and our approach, and, where need, be specific cases, and I have asked John Scott and his independent advisory group to review the circumstances of the incident in Aberdeen to provide that independent oversight as well as the report that will go to the Crown."
Mr Livingstone added that people should exercise caution when viewing what he described as partial coverage.
Police Scotland earlier said: "We received a report of an ongoing party in breach of coronavirus regulations at a property on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, around 23:20 on Wednesday.
"Officers attended and two women aged 18 and 48 and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."