Speeding trains on Aberdeenshire crash line investigated

Published
image copyrightRAIB
image captionTrains passed through an emergency speed restriction between Laurencekirk and Portlethen

An investigation has been launched after two trains went at more than double a speed restriction on the line where a derailment left three dead.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the accident near Stonehaven in August.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said two services went through the 40mph restriction at up to 100mph.

The temporary speed restriction in December, after the line reopened, was in place due to a forecast of heavy rain.

The RAIB said that, between about 06:35 and 07:40 hrs on 4 December, two passenger trains passed through the emergency speed restriction located between Laurencekirk and Portlethen stations.

They were at speeds of up to 100mph, "significantly exceeding" the temporary maximum permitted speed of 40mph.

The first train was travelling north from Dundee to Inverness while the second was travelling south from Inverness to Edinburgh.

Sequence of events

The emergency restriction had been introduced as a precaution in case forecast heavy rainfall caused ground movements affecting the safety of the railway.

The RAIB said neither of the train drivers was aware of the emergency speed restriction at the time they drove their trains over the affected section of track.

The events were identified after a Network Rail signaller noticed the relatively short time taken for the second train to pass through the area.

"Our investigation will determine the sequence of events that led to the incidents", the RAIB said.

image copyrightPolice Scotland
image captionBrett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury died after the derailment in August

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We're unable to comment on the operational aspects of the incident due to the ongoing investigation.

"We have provided relevant information to RAIB and we will continue to assist them."

The derailment took place when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service struck a landslip 1.4 miles north east of Carmont after a night of heavy rain.

Six other people were injured.

Network Rail said in an interim report in September that the impact of climate change on its network "is an area that is accelerating faster than our assumptions".

It said the fatal derailment showed that the industry must improve its response to extreme weather.

