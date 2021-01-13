Covid: Apology after Aberdeen patients told wrong day for vaccine
An apology has been issued after 140 patients in Aberdeen were offered their Covid-19 vaccine on the wrong day.
Letters were sent out to patients at Hamilton Medical Group, on Queen's Road, to offer the jag on Saturday 17 January.
However it should have been Sunday 17 January.
Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) said it was an administrative error made centrally, and not at the practice.
A statement explained all affected patients were being contacted by telephone to provide the correct details, and that the vaccinations would be available.
ACHSCP said: "We apologise for the error in the letters which went to patients with the incorrect day.
"We are committed to rolling out the vaccine programme as promptly and as smoothly as possible.
"People can be assured that their vaccination will be available on the date in their appointment letter."
It came as Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told MSPs up to 400,000 people could be given the Covid-19 vaccine every week by the end of February.
Health teams are ramping up the rollout of jabs, with 1,100 vaccination centres now open and using two vaccines.