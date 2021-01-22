Aberdeen FC and council in new stadium talks
- Published
Talks have taken place between Aberdeen FC and the city council over the potential for a new stadium near its current home at Pittodrie.
The club has planning permission for a new ground at Kingsford, where they have opened training facilities.
Aberdeen FC has now confirmed that discussions have taken place over strengthening links between the city centre and the beachfront.
The city council has been asked for comment.
Aberdeen FC said in a statement: "With Pittodrie earmarked for housing, we are a key stakeholder at the beach.
"During initial conversations, the possibility of the club being involved in the sports and leisure element was discussed.
"It's far too early to make any comment on whether or not this would be progressed by either the club or the council."
'Remain committed'
However the spokeswoman added: "We remain committed to a new stadium, sports and community facilities at Kingsford, albeit our plans to progress to the next stage have stalled due to the financial challenges we are facing as a result of the pandemic."
The club's plans for a new £50m stadium were given a legal go-ahead in March 2019.
The 20,000-seater development proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, was to replace Pittodrie.
However, campaigners claimed the site was an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives were available.
The No Kingsford Stadium group raised a judicial review into the planning process, but Lord Tyre refused the petition.