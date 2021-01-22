Aberdeen CCTV images released as police hunt woman's attacker
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a woman in Aberdeen.
The 26-year-old was attacked near Union Square shopping centre in the early hours of Saturday 3 October last year.
The man police would like to trace is described as white, about 6ft tall, and of a broad build.
He spoke with an eastern European accent. Police Scotland is appealing for information.
