Aberdeen CCTV images released as police hunt woman's attacker

Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a woman in Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old was attacked near Union Square shopping centre in the early hours of Saturday 3 October last year.

The man police would like to trace is described as white, about 6ft tall, and of a broad build.

He spoke with an eastern European accent. Police Scotland is appealing for information.

