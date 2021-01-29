Woman who dumped man's body in Ellon jailed for 15 months
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
A woman who drove a dead man's body from her home and dumped it outside has been jailed for 15 months.
The body of Aaron Rossiter, 25, was discovered in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in August 2019.
Lucy Fraser, 36, admitted breach of the peace by driving his body away and then leaving it on the ground, where it was discovered by members of the public.
A sheriff said Fraser's actions were "utterly despicable".
Mr Rossiter's sister said after the case she regarded Fraser as a "monster".
Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a woman found Mr Rossiter's body at garages as she walked to work and called 999.
It was established that Fraser was the last person to see the father-of-one alive, and after initially being reluctant she admitted what had happened.
'Live with me forever'
She said they had smoked cannabis together, and she later returned home to find him unconscious.
The court heard she tried to resuscitate Mr Rossiter but concluded he was dead.
She then waited until the early hours before carrying the body to her car and driving to the spot where where she left it.
The cause of death was later established as drug intoxication.
Fraser told police: "I am extremely sorry, it will live with me forever".
Defence lawyer Chris Maitland - asking for a non-custodial sentence - said: "She is deeply ashamed by her actions."
He said Fraser had reacted with "complete and utter panic".
Mr Maitland said Fraser realised in hindsight what she should have done, and acknowledged the impact her actions had on Mr Rossiter's family and those who found his body.
'I hate her'
Sheriff William Summers said it was a "profoundly troubling" offence.
He said it was part of cultural make-up that the bodies of loved ones are treated with compassion and respect.
The sheriff said the case was the "antithesis of that".
He said custody was the only option, and reduced a 20-month sentence to 15 months to reflect the guilty plea.
Speaking outside court, Mr Rossiter's sister Nikita , 25, said: "I hate her, I think she's a monster.
"I am relieved. It's not justice, but it's something. What she did was horrible. He was my brother."
It is not a crime under Scots law to move a body, unless it is an attempt to conceal a crime, and the Rossiter family is campaigning for change.