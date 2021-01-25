Covid in Scotland: Prosecutors probe seven care home deaths
- Published
Prosecutors are investigating the deaths of seven residents at a care home in Aberdeen.
The deaths at Tor Na Dee Care Home are being examined by the Crown Office's Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team.
Last week BBC Scotland revealed that the unit is investigating almost 500 cases at care homes in Scotland.
A Crown Office spokeswoman said: "The families will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."
The home, in Milltimber, is operated by Care UK.