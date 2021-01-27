Arrest made over death of man in Oldmeldrum in 2014
An arrest has been made over the death of a man in Aberdeenshire more than six years ago which was initially not thought suspicious.
Robert Parks, 59, was found seriously injured inside an address in Oldmeldrum on 3 May 2014, and died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary later that day.
Police Scotland said an investigation was launched after receiving new information.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further investigation.
The family and partner of Mr Parks said in a statement: "We remain completely devastated by the loss of Robert in 2014 and respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with the developments in the investigation."
Det Insp Gary Winter asked for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.
He added: "My thoughts are with Robert's partner, family and friends as they come to terms with this news and we continue to support them with specialist officers.
"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Robert's death."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.