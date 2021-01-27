A90 car crash victim was about to get married
- Published
A 29-year-old man killed in a car crash in Aberdeenshire was about to get married, relatives have said.
Darren Inglis, from Mintlaw, died after the one-vehicle accident on the A90 between Balmedie and Newburgh on Wednesday morning.
A family statement said he was due to be married to fiancee Sophie in just a few weeks.
"There will forever be a hole in our lives that will never be filled, a hole our family can barely face", they said.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said Mr Inglis was the sole occupant of the blue Peugeot 308.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
'Lightened all our lives'
The family statement said: "Our hearts were destroyed when Darren was taken from us following a tragic accident. Darren was a much loved son, fiancé́, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.
"Above all, he was a funny, amazing, larger-than-life character, whose jokes and good humour lightened all our lives and always made us roll with laughter.
"His life was his soulmate, Sophie, to whom he was due to be married in a few weeks, his nieces and nephew on whom he doted, and his adored dogs."
The statement added: "Darren's passing has been so sudden and has rocked us all to our core. He has been taken from us all too soon.
"We would like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response and efforts in trying to save Darren."
Sgt Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Inglis's family and friends at this difficult time for them.
"We are continuing to work to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to police comes forward as soon as they can."