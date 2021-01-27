Covid in Scotland: 85 cases confirmed at Aberdeenshire care home
- Published
Related Topics
A major Covid outbreak has been reported at an Aberdeen care home after 85 positive cases were detected.
NHS Grampian said the first case at Grandholm Care Home in Bridge of Don was recorded on 8 January.
Since then repeated mass testing exercises have revealed a further 84 cases among staff and residents.
The board added it is working alongside Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership to provide additional support to the home management team.
The 79-bed facility is operated by the Holmes Care Group, which has been asked for comment.
It provides general nursing care to over 65s and people with dementia-related conditions.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.