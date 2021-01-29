Covid in Scotland: Eleven North Sea oil workers test positive
Eleven North Sea oil workers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Total said staff on the Gryphon floating production and storage vessel - located about 90 miles south east of Shetland - were being re-tested as a precaution.
The facility has been reduced to essential personnel only and is being deep cleaned.
It is the latest North Sea facility to be hit by the virus with several outbreaks in recent weeks.
'Minimised cases'
Total said in a statement: "Total have taken a number of steps in response to a positive result for Covid-19 on the Gryphon FPSO.
"As a precautionary measure we have decided to re-test everyone on the facility, perform a deep clean and reduce the number of people on board to essential personnel only."
The company added: "Total tests everyone for Covid-19 before they are allowed fly to work offshore.
"Whilst no system can be 100% effective, our stringent approach to testing has so far successfully minimised the number of cases of Covid-19 at our work sites during the pandemic."