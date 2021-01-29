Call to modernise, not expand, Scottish fishing fleet
A leading Scottish fishing body is calling for a "scrap and build" scheme to help modernise the industry.
The Scottish White Fish Producers Association (SWFPA) has written to government ministers asking them to back the move.
The SWFPA believes the fleet should be modernised rather than expanded.
The UK government has said a £100m funding package will help to improve equipment and technology to take advantage of an increase in allowances.
SWFPA chief executive Mike Park said this year would see a smaller catch for the sector, and an even more uncertain future beyond that.
'Diversify the industry'
He said: "I think if we could consolidate then get assistance to build new modern vessels, then in terms of carbon footprint, in terms of efficiency and quality of product, that helps the industry move on the next footing.
"There's a consequence to not having enough fish. Either businesses go out of business or the industry just starts to shut itself down because no-one has enough. One of the ways would be to have a scrap and build policy.
"There's no script out there to say what this £100m is for. I think we need to use that money in innovation to allow us to streamline our affairs, become more competitive in a sort of European and world market, and to help us diversify because the industry will need money to help it diversify."
Impending bankruptcy warning
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Scotland on Thursday that initial problems for the fishing industry post-Brexit were inevitable, but that the deal would be beneficial in the long-term.
The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF), which campaigned to leave the EU, previously said the Brexit trade deal was the worst of both worlds for the industry.
Fishing firms have also warned of impending bankruptcy as delays continue at ports following the introduction of post-Brexit regulations.
Quotas are used by many countries to manage shared fish stocks. They determine how many fish of each species each country's fleets are allowed to catch.