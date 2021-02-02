Record number of breeding pairs of cranes in Scotland
Scotland had a record number of breeding pair of cranes in 2020.
RSPB Scotland said all seven pairs were in the north east of the country - among a record 64 pairs across the UK - and predicted they might be on the cusp of a large increase.
The charity is now calling for more to be done to protect wetland and peatland habitats.
Cranes became extinct in the UK nearly 400 years ago and only began breeding in Scotland again in 2012.
Hywel Maggs, senior conservation officer for RSPB Scotland, said: ''We are absolutely delighted that seven pairs of cranes were recorded in north east Scotland in 2020.
"Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant that usual monitoring wasn't possible and the exact number of pairs to breed in Scotland may never be fully known. However, thanks to reports from local people and farmers we have managed to piece together a picture of what happened.
"Watching the return of cranes to Scotland has been a real privilege. However, for this expansion to be sustained, we must ensure there are places for the new pairs to nest safely."
Cranes are the tallest bird in the UK, standing at 4ft (1.2m).
They were first recorded breeding in Aberdeenshire in 2012.