Thousands of homes in Huntly and Keith left without gas
Thousands of homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray have been left without gas, according to distribution company SGN.
It said about 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith were affected.
SGN - which said engineers were investigating the cause - told customers: "It's likely you may be without your gas supply overnight while we work to resolve this issue.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause you, particularly when the weather is so cold."
A further update is expected after 15:30.
There is a Met Office yellow warning for snow in the area for Wednesday.
