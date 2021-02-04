Covid: Apology over Inverurie vaccine appointment times error
An apology has been issued after people turned up for their given Covid vaccination appointments when their clinic in Aberdeenshire was closed.
A "small number" were sent appointments for the Inverurie clinic outside its opening hours.
The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said it was caused by an error in the booking system.
AHSCP said: "We can only apologise for this and we are working to ensure that this does not happen again."
Mass vaccination focus
Those affected will have their appointments rescheduled.
Meanwhile, the NHS Grampian board has been updated on the vaccination effort in the region.
Director of pharmacy David Pfleger said the health board was asked to increase vaccinations from 25,000 to 40,000 per week, which meant a concentration of staff and resources towards mass vaccination centres.
More than 70,000 vaccinations have been given so far in total, including more than 96% of over-80s, and more than 88% of care home staff.