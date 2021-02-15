Snow drifts cleared from Aberdeen to Inverness railway line
Snow drifts of 6ft (1.8m) are being cleared after blocking the railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness.
Specialist ploughs were brought in to tackle the problems between Huntly and Inverurie in Aberdeenshire on Monday morning.
Some of the drifts were reported as 50m (164ft) long.
There were also issues on the Far North Line between Ardgay and Wick in the Highlands.
Network Rail Scotland said its patrol locomotive could not make it through the large drifts on the line between Aberdeen and Inverness, and its independent ploughs would be used.
Roads closed
ScotRail said it was running trains either side of the blockage between Inverness and Keith and Aberdeen and Inverurie.
Meanwhile, on the West Highland Line, speed restrictions of 20mph were imposed at three locations between Crianlarich and Fort William/Mallaig.
Police Scotland also said several roads in the north east of Scotland were closed, including the A920 Dufftown to Huntly, A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh, and B9016 Buckie to Keith routes.
People were urged only to travel if absolutely necessary and to keep up-to-date on weather and road conditions.