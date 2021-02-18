Serial sex attacker convicted of raping girls in Peterhead
- Published
A serial sex attacker has been convicted of raping two teenagers in Aberdeenshire.
George Taylor, 34, had denied the crimes involving girls aged 14-17 in Peterhead between 2004 and 2007.
However jurors convicted Taylor, who was sentenced to nine years at the High Court in Glasgow.
Following the verdict it emerged he was already subject to an Order for Lifelong Restriction from 2013 for raping a girl, 14, in Fraserburgh.
Taylor was found guilty of raping both girls in Peterhead, lewd and libidinous conduct against one as well as a breach of the peace.
Judge Lord Arthurson told him: "The offending represents an appalling course of sexual offending towards two vulnerable girls. Your criminal record is deplorable."
Taylor was also put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.
The court heard Taylor had originally been sentenced to a minimum 32 months when given the Order for Lifelong Restriction in 2013.
He had been due for a parole hearing this month.
Defence counsel Shelagh McCall said: "Mr Taylor has now been held six years beyond the expiry of his punishment part (of 32 months).".