Homes evacuated amid flooding in north east of Scotland
- Published
Heavy rain and melting snow have resulted in flooding across parts of the north east of Scotland.
Some homes have been evacuated in Ballater where police and fire services were sent on Saturday evening following a Sepa flood alert.
Emergency services are also stationed in Aboyne as a number of roads have been affected by lying water.
Drivers have been urged to take care with various flood warnings still in place across Scotland.
Regions affected include the north east, central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and various areas along the west coast.
'Water receding'
Some areas have received almost two thirds the volume of rainfall they would normally experience in February in last 24 hours.
On flooding in Ballater and Aboyne, Insp Kerry Rigg said officers were continuing to monitor the situation but there were "indications water levels in these areas are now receding."
Police said the A93 between Braemar and Ballater is "passable with care" however drivers should avoid the area.
Footage emerged on social media of the River Don at nearby Alford, where surrounding trees were submerged in the water.
Meanwhile in the west, the old military road has been closed at the Rest and Be Thankful with diversions in place via the A82, A85 and A819.
CalMac have also warned that a number of ferry services have been disrupted along the west coast.
Forecasters are warning of more wet weather coming later in the week with a yellow warning for persistent rain issued parts of southern Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.