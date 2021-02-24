Man jailed over 'mugger' attack on partner
A man who claimed to the emergency services that his partner had been mugged by a stranger after he attacked her has been jailed.
Andrew McCarry, 23, was originally charged with attempting to murder Ashleigh Mankin in Inverurie in 2019.
He admitted punching, kicking and choking her to the danger of her life.
Father-of-one McCarry was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow for what the judge said was "sustained violent conduct".
The incident happened in November 2019 in the Aberdeenshire town's Middlemuir Road.
Prosecutor Sheena Fraser said the couple had been out for the evening but argued and returned home.
"On entering the house the accused became angry and aggressive", she said. "He pushed her on a bed and repeatedly punched her on the head and face."
The court heard McCarry continued to punch Ms Mankin and then grabbed her by the throat and pressed his thumbs into her windpipe restricting her breathing.
Ms Mankin told the court: "I felt as if I was choking. I was unable to breathe."
McCarry then kicked her on the head while shouting: "I'll kill you. I'll shut you up."
'Whispered to police'
Ms Fraser said: "The accused called 999 and said she had been mugged. He also instructed her to tell paramedics and police that she had been mugged."
Ms Mankin had bruising and swelling to her face, particularly round her eyes and multiple abrasions to her throat. She was described as extremely distressed, sobbing and hyperventilating
She whispered to a police officer: "It was him, but don't let him hear me say that, he told me to tell the police that I had been mugged."
The accused told another police officer his girlfriend had been assaulted by an unknown man as she walked alone on her way back from a night out in Inverurie.
A doctor said that some of the injuries were consistent with manual neck compression.
McCarry, who has previous convictions for violence, was originally charged with attempted murder, but his plea to the reduced charge was accepted by the Crown.
Judge Lord Arthurson told McCarry: "You repeatedly punched and kicked your victim and one of your shoes had her blood on it. This was abusive behaviour.
"This was sustained violent conduct by you towards your victim and then manipulative coercive conduct."