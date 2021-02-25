Serious Aberdeen hotel fire believed to be deliberate
- Published
A fire which badly damaged a former hotel on the outskirts of Aberdeen is thought to have been started deliberately, police have said.
About 20 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the Old Mill Inn on South Deeside Road, Maryculter, on Monday afternoon.
A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is continuing, but Police Scotland said it was believed to have been deliberate.
Potential witnesses are being sought.
The fire was reported at about 15:50 on Monday.
Det Con Keith Morrison said: "We're asking for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to please come forward.
"This includes any motorists who may have potential dashcam footage which could prove useful for our investigation."