Discovery of woman's body in Aberdeen probed by police
The discovery of the body of a woman reported to have been dead for several years is being investigated by police in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to Allison Close in Cove last Thursday.
The Evening Express has reported it is believed the elderly woman had been dead for "several years", and was found after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.
Police Scotland said the death was being treated as "unexplained".
A statement said: "Officers were called to an address in Allison Close, Aberdeen, on Thursday after the body of a woman was found within.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."