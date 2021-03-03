Covid in Scotland: Third of people on Brazil variant flight to Aberdeen not traced
- Published
More than a third of passengers who were onboard a flight to Aberdeen with three people who later tested positive for the Brazil variant of Covid have still not been traced.
Scotland's health secretary said there were 90 people on the flight from Heathrow to Aberdeen.
A total of 34 passengers have not yet been contacted due to the data provided to contact tracers being "incomplete".
Jeane Freeman asked passengers to make themselves known to contact tracers.
Earlier this week it was revealed that three oil workers returning home had tested positive for the new strain after flying into Aberdeen from Brazil, via Paris and London.
Experts believe this variant (P1) - first detected in northern Brazil in January - could be more contagious.
As a result, enhanced contact tracing is underway.
She said anyone who was on the British Airways flight BA1312 flight on 29 January and has not been contacted traced should phone 0800 030 8012 to speak to contact tracers.
During the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing, she said so far 56 people had been contacted and they were still looking for the remaining passengers.
"Part of the difficulty is where the data we've been given is incomplete so it's harder to track those individuals down," she said.
She added that 249 other close contacts of the three index cases had been contacted and contact tracing had been complete.
No evidence of community transmission
She said she was still satisfied that there had been no community transmission.
Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer, said there was no evidence the virus had escaped into the local community, but further tests would continue to be checked and more genomic sequencing of tests from the local area would take place as an extra precaution .
Ms Freeman also gave an update on the latest statistics for Scotland.
She said Scotland had recorded 35 deaths from coronavirus and 543 positive tests in the past 24 hours.
It brings the death toll under this measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, to 7,371.
The daily test positivity rate dropped to 2.6%, down from 4.4%.
There were 750 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 34 in 24 hours, and 69 patients in intensive care, down two.
A total of 1,661,879 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday morning and 8,105 have received their second dose.
Statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) were also published on Wednesday afternoon.
They recorded 9,580 coronavirus-linked deaths in total, with 227 deaths relating to Covid-19 between 22 and 28 February, down 64 on the previous week.
These statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.