Aberdeen drug pair jailed after undercover operation
Two men caught trafficking cocaine, during an undercover police operation targeting a serious crime gang in Aberdeen, have been jailed.
Robert Burns, 27, was sentenced to four years and eight months, and Jed Duncan, 25, was jailed for three years and four months. Both had pleaded guilty.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that DNA evidence linked Burns to seizures of cocaine worth up to £161,000.
Duncan was involved with packages worth more than £36,000.
'Covert observations'
The offences took place in November last year.
Advocate depute Jane Farquharson, prosecuting, said: "Operation Taco was a Police Scotland investigation into the Class A drug dealing habits of a serious and organised crime group based in the Aberdeen area.
"During covert observations suspicion focused on the two accused."
Duncan was seen getting into the driver's seat of "a vehicle of interest". It was later searched and cocaine in bags was recovered with his DNA being found on knots on the packaging.
Burns was also linked to packages, found at an address, via DNA evidence.
Paying off debts
Defence counsel Gareth Jones, for Duncan, said: "He has on any view a lengthy schedule of previous convictions."
He said that Duncan was not the focus of the police operation into drug dealing but came into the picture during it. He had run up a substantial drug debt.
Neil Shand, for Burns, said he also became involved to pay off debts.
Lady Carmichael told them that a custodial sentence was inevitable.
The judge said: "You both came to the attention of the police in the course of observations during an investigation into a serious and organised crime group in Aberdeen."
Burns would have faced a seven-year sentence if convicted after trial, and his co-accused a five-year term.