Man who stole on-call ambulance jailed for three years
A man who stole an on-call ambulance and drove for more than 30 miles has been jailed for three years and eight months.
Graham Ellis, 40, took the ambulance while it was on a call in Kemnay in Aberdeenshire in November last year.
Following a pursuit, it was stopped near Dufftown, in Moray.
Ellis admitted theft, dangerous driving, drink-driving and other motoring offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He was also disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years, and will have to sit an extended driving test.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said stealing an ambulance was a "deplorable act".