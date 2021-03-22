Shetland electric cars can now be fuelled purely by the power of the sea
Cars in Shetland can now be fuelled purely by the power of the sea, in what is believed to be a first for the UK.
Nova Innovation's tidal turbines have been powering local homes and businesses for more than five years.
The company has now created an electric vehicle charge point on the island of Yell where drivers can fill up using tidal energy.
The charge point is located on the shores of Bluemull Sound, at Cullivoe harbour.
Nova Innovation chief executive officer Simon Forrest said harnessing the power of the sea was changing the way power was used.
"We now have the reality of tidal-powered cars, which demonstrates the huge steps forward we are making in tackling the climate emergency and achieving net zero by working in harmony with our natural environment", he said.
Fiona Nicholson, from Cullivoe, is an electric car driver.
She said: "I am delighted that we have an EV charge point powered by the tide. I need access to a charge point, and it is exciting to have this on my doorstep.
"Most people in Shetland live close to the sea - to be able to harness the power of the tide in this way is a great way to use this resource."
The Nova project has received grant funding through Transport Scotland.
Transport Minister Michael Matheson said: "This type of innovation is key in responding to the global climate emergency and highlights the opportunities that can be realised here in Scotland."