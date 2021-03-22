Northfield Academy blaze in Aberdeen tackled by firefighters
- Published
Emergency crews have been called to a serious fire at a school in Aberdeen.
The blaze broke out at Northfield Academy.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four pumps and a height vehicle had been sent to the scene on Monday afternoon, after the alarm was raised at about 13:45.
People living nearby told BBC Scotland News they heard a loud bang, before a pillar of black smoke was seen coming from the building.
Fire crews tackling a serious blaze at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy.— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) March 22, 2021
Large police and fire presence, flames can be seen coming from the roof. pic.twitter.com/Fct1pJvOPp
Within an hour, firefighters were beginning to get the blaze under control.