Aberdeen school fire damage assessed as probe gets under way
The extent of damage caused by a serious fire at an Aberdeen school is being assessed before it is known when pupils can return.
The blaze at Northfield Academy - which had to be evacuated - broke out on Monday afternoon. No-one was injured.
People living nearby heard a loud bang, and black smoke could be seen across the city skyline.
Alternative provision was being put in place for the pupils due to be in school on Tuesday.
A decision will then be made about the rest of the week after the fire and water damage is assessed.
The cause of the blaze is the subject of a joint police and fire service investigation.