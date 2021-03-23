Floating wind farm records UK's top results for potential output again
- Published
The world's first full-scale floating wind farm off Peterhead has been recorded as having the UK's best results for capturing potential output offshore for the third year.
Five giant wind turbines make up the Hywind Scotland development, about 15 miles (25km) off Aberdeenshire.
It reached an average of 57.1% of its potential output over the past year.
The project - run by Norwegian firm Equinor - started generating electricity in 2017.
During its first two years of operation, the wind farm achieved an average capacity factor of 54%.
Sebastian Bringsværd, head of floating wind development at Equinor, said access to deeper waters meant higher and more consistent wind speeds and an efficient way to generate electricity.
"It's great to see the results Hywind Scotland and the floating technology keeps delivering", he said.
"The potential for floating offshore wind is huge."
At 175m (574ft) from sea surface to blade tip, the turbines are almost as tall as the Queensferry Crossing.
They extend another 78m (256ft) below the surface and are chained to the seabed to stay in place.