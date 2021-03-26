Warning after sharp monthly rise in Aberdeen drug deaths
A public health warning has been issued in Aberdeen after at least 10 suspected drugs deaths were recorded in the city this month.
It is more than twice the monthly average of four drugs deaths recorded in Aberdeen last year.
The rise is not believed to be linked to a specific drug in circulation in the community.
The alert has been issued by the Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP).
It said the risk of drug-related death appears to be related to multi-drug use, especially where illicit benzodiazepines are included.
Chris Littlejohn, NHS Grampian deputy director of public health, said: "Increasingly the role of illicit tablets, whether bought online or on the streets, seems to significantly increase the risk of people dying.
"Toxic combinations of substances, however obtained, are proving fatal.
"We know that people who have used substances, even on and off, for a number of years are at higher risk but we are also seeing younger people taking tablets with very serious consequences."
ADP said anyone using illicit substances should test a small amount of any new drug to check how it affects them, and not to take it alone wherever possible.