Teacher 'dragged primary school pupil across floor'
- Published
A pupil support assistant was "horrified" when she saw a primary school teacher drag a young child along the floor, a court has heard.
The teacher - a 55-year-old woman - and the Aberdeenshire school cannot be identified for legal reasons.
She denies assaulting two pupils and has gone on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The pupil support assistant told the court one boy was crying after an incident in 2019.
The woman said the teacher was "angry" and pulled the boy across the floor by the ankle.
'Children were petrified'
Asked about the boy's reaction, the witness told procurator fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar: "He was breaking his heart. I had never heard him cry like that before."
She said she was "horrified" and that other children in the class were "petrified".
The witness said she later took a photo of a carpet burn on the boy's back.
She also described another incident involving a different pupil.
She told the court the teacher said: "I am not putting up with this any more" and pushed the boy into a radiator.
The trial, before Sheriff Eric Brown, continues.