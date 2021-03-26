Moray brewer WooHa goes into administration
- Published
Twelve staff have been made redundant at Moray-based WooHa after the brewer went into administration.
The company was set up in 2015 by businesswoman Heather McDonald and specialised in "100% natural, vegan-friendly beers".
Wooha's market included continental Europe, the US, Russia and China.
Administrators Iain Fraser and Tom MacLennan, partners with FRP, said Brexit and the Covid pandemic caused problems for the Kinloss company.
Work has started on selling the business and its assets.
FRP said the administration had been caused by "unsustainable cash flow problems arising from the rapid contraction of the global hospitality and licensed trade industry, and the well-documented problems and costs for exporters arising from Brexit".
'Severe financial problems'
Since 2017 Wooha Brewing had been operating from a purpose-built facility in Kinloss.
The business had since its inception raised £2.3m from private investors including in a "high-profile" crowd-funding campaign.
Joint administrator Iain Fraser said: "Despite every effort by the directors to keep the business trading and ensure the company would be able to capitalise on the recovery when it comes, the severe financial problems meant that administration was the only option.
"Unfortunately, 12 members of staff have been made redundant with immediate effect, with two staff being retained to assist with the administration process."