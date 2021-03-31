Major wildfire extinguished on Moray coast
Dozens of firefighters battled for almost seven hours to extinguish a wildfire in Moray.
The fire broke out in gorse at the mouth of the River Spey near the village of Kingston on Tuesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 15:45 and three appliances and a water carrier were initially sent to the scene.
A further three appliances were brought in and fire crews extinguished the wildfire at about 21:30.
Firefighters had to contend with high winds which spread the flames during the incident.
Crews attended the site on Wednesday morning to check for potential hotspots.