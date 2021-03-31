Teacher acquitted of assaulting two pupils
- Published
A teacher accused of assaulting two pupils at a primary school has been acquitted after the sheriff agreed there was no case to answer.
The 55-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had denied five charges involving two boys at an Aberdeenshire school.
The assault charges related to alleged incidents in 2018 and 2019.
It was alleged one boy, who had learning difficulties, was dragged by the ankles.
The trial had heard he had been found to have "carpet burn" marks on his back.
After the Crown case closed on the third day of the trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, defence counsel Emma Toner said there had been insufficient evidence led to justify conviction.
She said there was no evidence of the "evil intent" which defined assault.
However, procurator fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar argued there had been "deliberate attacks" on the children by the teacher.
She said the Crown position was the accused had acted criminally and not just inappropriately.
Sheriff Eric Brown upheld the defence submission and the teacher was acquitted.
The teacher declined to comment as she left court.
Aberdeenshire Council said in a statement: "We note the outcome of court proceedings and will now conclude our internal investigation on this matter.
"Liaison with the appropriate professional bodies is also ongoing."