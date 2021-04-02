Three held in connection with Aberdeen death at flats
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the Marischal Court area of the city at about 07:00 to reports of an injured man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman said: "Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
