Second teenager charged over death at Aberdeen flats
A second teenager has been charged in connection with a death of a man who was found injured in an Aberdeen flat.
Scott Hector, 20, was discovered at property in Marischal Court at about 07:00 on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been charged in connection with the death.
They are both expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A statement previously released by Mr Hector's family previously said: "Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.
"Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.
"We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott."