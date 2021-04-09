Fishing boat sank off Fraserburgh due to engine room flooding
A fishing boat sank off the Scottish coast because of engine room flooding, a report has said.
The Fraserburgh-registered Ocean Quest started taking on water 70 miles (113km) off the Aberdeenshire town in August 2019.
Pumping did not control the situation and a Coastguard rescue helicopter had to winch the five crew to safety.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the flooding source had not been absolutely clear.
However, the report said it was "almost certainly the result of a shell-plating or hull-weld failure beneath the main engine".
It explained: "Although every effort was made by the crew to bring the flood under control, the onboard pumping effort was not fully optimised.
"The sea water suctions had been left partly open after pumping started, which allowed the pumps to continue drawing in sea water while they were trying to drain the engine room."
This was said to not be appropriate during such an emergency.
The report added: "Ocean Quest's crew were well prepared for the abandonment having routinely practised for such an emergency.
"The alarm was raised in good time and the subsequent rescue ensured everyone was safely transferred ashore."
'Reminder of being prepared'
No specific safety recommendations were made in the report.
"Nevertheless, it should serve as a reminder to fishing vessel crew of the importance of being prepared for flooding emergencies", the MAIB said.
A safety note has been issued to the fishing industry highlighting the issues raised.