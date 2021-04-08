BBC News

Detectives probe unexplained death outside Aberdeen flats

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said the alarm was raised in Aulton Court (left) on Thursday.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered outside a block of high-rise flats in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in Aulton Court at about 17:10 on Thursday.

A force spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.