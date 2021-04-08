Detectives probe unexplained death outside Aberdeen flats
- Published
Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a man was discovered outside a block of high-rise flats in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised in Aulton Court at about 17:10 on Thursday.
A force spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.